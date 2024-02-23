Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
