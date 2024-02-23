Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

