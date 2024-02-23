Zacks Research Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE AVB opened at $176.12 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

