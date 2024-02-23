Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.73 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $20.73 billion and $9,970.17 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,642,477,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,467,110,426 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,642,477,256.53 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.58606353 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,782.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

