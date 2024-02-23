World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

