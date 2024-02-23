Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWW. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,513 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $9,519,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

