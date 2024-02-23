Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. 55,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $231.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

