Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$75.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$53.39 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$71.39.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.