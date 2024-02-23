WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

