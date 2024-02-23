Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $145.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

