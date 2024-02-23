West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

