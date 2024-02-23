West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.87. 165,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.