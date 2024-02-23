WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $732.96 million and $3.02 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 953,220,836 coins and its circulating supply is 362,602,082 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 953,195,737.4582155 with 362,574,105.74298656 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.05693548 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,155,224.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

