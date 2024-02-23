Wells Fargo & Company Raises Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $22.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

