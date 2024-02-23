Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $56.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.8 %

SON opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

