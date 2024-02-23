Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CNK stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cinemark by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

