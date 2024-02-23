Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,776. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

