Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.480-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 billion-$158.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.9 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.
Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %
WMT opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.
Walmart shares are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,246,284 shares of company stock worth $667,463,939. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
