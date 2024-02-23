Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.480-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 billion-$158.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.9 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.59.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,246,284 shares of company stock worth $667,463,939. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

