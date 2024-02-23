Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Reduce Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.09.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

WBA stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.