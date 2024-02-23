Vista Investment Management Acquires 2,451 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

