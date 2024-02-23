Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,305,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.