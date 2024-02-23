Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

