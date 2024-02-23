Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,250 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

OWL stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

