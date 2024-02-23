Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 204 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.