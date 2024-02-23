Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $113.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

