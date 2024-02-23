Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,332,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

