Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.34.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

