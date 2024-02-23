Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $395,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

