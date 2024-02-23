Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $521.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.02. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $522.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

