VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
About VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.