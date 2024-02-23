VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

