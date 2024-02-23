Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $37.76. Vicor shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 192,740 shares.

The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 105.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Down 15.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

