Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

