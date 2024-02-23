Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 207,624 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.