Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
