Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

VRNA stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

