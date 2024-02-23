Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Vericel has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.