Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter.
Vericel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Vericel has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $50.09.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.