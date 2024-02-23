Velas (VLX) Trading 25.8% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001511 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,560,172,387 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.