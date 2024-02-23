Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

