V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 728.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

