V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,195.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,061.49 and its 200 day moving average is $951.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,443 shares of company stock valued at $106,734,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

