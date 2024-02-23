V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

