US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

