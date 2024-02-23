Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Upbound Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 22,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,094,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,182,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

