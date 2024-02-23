Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEIC
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,579 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,375.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,518,486 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,602.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 63,137 shares of company stock valued at $477,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Electronics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.