Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,579 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,375.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,518,486 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,602.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 63,137 shares of company stock valued at $477,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

