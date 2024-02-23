Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Down to $187.14

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.14, but opened at $178.63. Universal Display shares last traded at $173.13, with a volume of 240,789 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

