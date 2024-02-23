Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

