United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe Buys 1,449 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,275.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.