United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

