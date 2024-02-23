UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.90

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

