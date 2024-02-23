Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $568,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

