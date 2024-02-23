U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP James L. Chosy Sells 21,582 Shares

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

